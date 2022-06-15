5 tips to keep your pets safe during day of extreme heat in Metro Detroit

Local 4Casters are tracking dangerous heat that may break records in Metro Detroit. It could feel like it’s above 100 degrees on Wednesday (June 15).

As temperatures rise, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) shared some tips to keep your pets safe.

“During times of high temperatures and high humidity, animals can quickly become overheated. It is vital for animals to be kept hydrated and cool,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “While it is important to be able to recognize the signs of heat stress in an animal, it is even more crucial to prevent this from occurring.”

Provide unlimited cool, clean, fresh water

Animals need constant access to cool, clean, fresh water to prevent dehydration.

Know their limits

The type of animal, it’s age, breed, type of coat and health history can determine how well they can tolerate heat.

Keep an eye on your pets for signs of heat stress like increased panting, drooling or acting lethargic. If they show those signs take them to a cooler area.

Your veterinarian can give you guidance on how to best handle your pet in hot water.

Test surfaces so they won’t burn their paws

Asphalt, concrete and sand can get extremely hot in the sun -- which can burn paws or make a walk uncomfortable.

Test surfaces with the palm of your hand. If it’s too hot for you, take a different route that is mostly grass or wait until the evening when everything has cooled to walk your pet.

Do not leave pets in parked vehicles

Vehicles can get extremely hot and would be a deadly place to leave a pet. Leaving windows cracked or parking in shade will not help much. If you need to leave the house, leave your pet at home.

Make sure pets have a place to cool down

Animals will usually seek out a place to cool down.

Make sure they have access to shade, fans, misters, pools, cooling mats, or air conditioning to keep them comfortable and safe.

