Metro Detroit weather: Excessive Heat Warning with heat indices reaching 100-104 degrees

DETROIT – The coolest time of the day and the only bearable time to do anything outdoors is early this morning. This is a great time to walk the dog or pound the pavement to work with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s to near 70F around Metro Detroit on this Wednesday morning. Our concerns with the heat don’t begin until the afternoon so now is the time to plan for what you’re wearing and how you’ll stay hydrated. Better safe than sorry.

Sunrise is at 5:56 a.m.

Extreme heat and oppressive humidity today is the combination and reason for an Excessive Heat Warning for all of Metro Detroit south of M 59 from noon today until 8am Thursday. Our highs will likely break a record in Detroit today with 97 degrees as the target which beats the old June 15 record high of 95 degrees set back in 1988. The humidity will become the air you can wear making it feel like 105 degrees creating concern for heat related illness, especially for anyone who must work outside. Seek shade and take frequent breaks as the sun will bake all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Our North Zone is in a Heat Advisory with heat indices 100-104 degrees. Be careful everyone, don’t forget your pets, and check on your neighbors.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

The Heat Warnings and Advisories continue through the overnight due to relentless humidity keeping the air quite uncomfortable offering no relief from today’s heat. There is a weak cold front moving through Metro Detroit during the morning and most of our computer model data shows mostly dry conditions and morning lows in still 75-80 degrees. We may see an isolated rain or thundershower with frontal passage just after sunrise and then a gradual clearing. The heat relief doesn’t arrive until Friday so, we will see highs near 90F with plenty of afternoon sunshine and winds WSW 7-15mph with gusts around 25mph.

Friday will be much more tolerable and just as bright and sunny as any this week. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s and afternoon highs will settle in the low 80s with bountiful sunshine. Father’s Day weekend will bring beautiful sun and comfy temps with lows in the low 50s and highs around 75F Saturday. Sunday is also Juneteenth and will be brilliantly bright with highs 75-80 degrees.

Ad

We will see a return of the heat and humidity next week with a nice climb Monday into the mid 80s with a slight chance for a few afternoon thundershowers. Tuesday will bring us back into the 90s with a few pop ups possible. Please make sure you and yours have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android