Video: Christy McDonald’s dog, Tate, doesn’t love his coat, but he loves the snow!

Make sure to protect your pets from dangerously cold temperatures

Christy McDonald, Anchor/Reporter

Christy McDonald’s dog, Tate, doesn’t necessarily love his coat, but he does love playing in the snow!

Wind chill temperatures dipped well below zero Friday in Southeast Michigan, so it’s important to keep pets safe when they go outside.

For Tate, that meant putting on his coat before he could frolic in the snow.

You can see video of Christy and Tate above. Remember, make sure you’re protecting your pets from these dangerously cold temperatures!

Christy McDonald is an Emmy-Award winning TV anchor and journalist who has covered news in Detroit and Michigan for 25 years before joining WDIV in 2022.

