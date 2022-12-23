5º

Local News

Winter storm photos: What people across Metro Detroit are seeing as storm strikes Friday

Strong winds make travel dangerous

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Snow in Canton, Michigan, on Dec. 23, 2022

DETROIT – Strong winds are blowing through Metro Detroit and creating dangerous wind chills that feel sub-zero.

Those winds are also blowing snow around, which reduces visibility on the roads and makes travel dangerous.

The winds are expected to be at their strongest during the late morning and afternoon, which means that’s when travel is most dangerous and chances for power outages are at their peak.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect all day Friday and won’t expire until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind

View videos from the pre-Christmas storm below

A look at the conditions in Birmingham, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2022, just before 10 a.m.

View photos from the pre-Christmas storm below

Nate

It's actually quite beautiful looking this morning. Just keep indoors with the heat cranked! What your missing in this pic is the constant singing of the wind chimes and the gusty wind!

Windsor
Jeff

Snow has started

Monroe
deblock1376

Hard to capture the cold — but it’s cold this morning with the wind.

Grosse Pointe Woods

