Winter storm photos: What people across Metro Detroit are seeing as storm strikes Friday

DETROIT – Strong winds are blowing through Metro Detroit and creating dangerous wind chills that feel sub-zero.

Those winds are also blowing snow around, which reduces visibility on the roads and makes travel dangerous.

The winds are expected to be at their strongest during the late morning and afternoon, which means that’s when travel is most dangerous and chances for power outages are at their peak.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect all day Friday and won’t expire until 4 a.m. Saturday.

How is the weather looking where you live? Tell us about it and share photos or videos by clicking here.

Read more: Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind

Do you have photos or videos to share? Click here to upload photos or videos to StormPins. | Our latest coverage on the pre-Christmas storm is available here.

View videos from the pre-Christmas storm below

A look at the conditions in Birmingham, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2022, just before 10 a.m.

View photos from the pre-Christmas storm below

Nate It's actually quite beautiful looking this morning. Just keep indoors with the heat cranked! What your missing in this pic is the constant singing of the wind chimes and the gusty wind! 0 s 0

Jeff Snow has started 0 s 0

deblock1376 Hard to capture the cold — but it’s cold this morning with the wind. 0 s 0

Download the free 4Warn Weather app for live radar, weather alerts and storm tracking.

Get the forecast delivered to your inbox