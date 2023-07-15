Keep your pets (and your house) safe with these fire safety tips

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputy fire marshal Brian Werner went to a Shelby Township resident’s home to go over some fire safety tips for pet owners.

The biggest takeaway? Don’t leave a candle unattended. While many pet owners probably have worried about the threat a house fire poses to a pet, they might not have considered that pets can actually be the cause of a fire.

A dog door leading to a fenced-in yard is a good way to give your pet a quick escape during a fire. Werner said animals naturally go to a place they feel is safe. He said he has found dogs hiding in suitcases and cats in drier vents.

Another thing to consider is the orientation of pots and pans on the stove. The way the handle is facing makes a big difference when it comes to pets, children, and fires. Make sure the handle of the pot or pan is not over the edge of the stove.

If it’s over the edge of the stove, then a child or pet could easily knock the pan over and burn themselves or start a kitchen fire. When cooking, you should always keep the pot lid near in case there is a grease fire that you have to smother.

The number one issue Werner has seen though is candles being lit somewhere they should not be. Make sure the area around the candle is clear and never burn them unattended. Pets could knock over a candle and hurt themselves or cause a house fire.

---> More: All 4 Pets coverage