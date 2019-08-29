Animal rescue officials: Dog of Waterford Township fire victim needs help

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A dog that belonged to a woman who was found dead in a burning Waterford Township home needs help, animal rescue officials said.

Officials with Home Fur-Ever Rescue said Casper had just been rescued by the woman in June.

Casper was brought in by firefighters who responded to Tuesday's fire. He had plastic stuck to his head, ulcers in his eyes and will have to stay in the oxygen chamber for a few days because of smoke inhalation, according to officials.

He can't breathe on his own, officials said.

Anyone who can donate for Casper's medical funds is asked to go to the Home Fur-Ever Rescue Facebook page or send donations to homefurever@comcast.net on PayPal.

