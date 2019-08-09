Find a new dog, learn about natural gas safety at Bark in the Park in Detroit this weekend

Park in the Park is Aug. 10, 2019 in Detroit. (Photo: Facebook)

DTE Energy and the Michigan Humane Society joined forces for an event focused on pets and safety Saturday.

Adoptable dogs, as well as Detroit pet businesses, will be at DTE Energy's Circle Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DTE will be providing natural gas safety tips with the company's safety mascot, a dog named Nora, and there will be free hot dogs and giveaways.

The event will also include food trucks, lawn games and activities for children.

The park is at the corner of Bagley and 1st streets in Downtown Detroit.

