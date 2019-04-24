Michigan state parks, recreation areas that allow pets on beaches

Some Michigan state parks and recreation areas have shorelines that allow pets.

Pets are welcome at state parks and recreation areas, but are only allowed on certain stretches of shoreline. In all areas, they must be on a 6-foot leash and must be under a handler's immediate control at all times.

People are advised to always clean up after their pets, keep them from interacting with wildlife and keep them from disturbing visitors.

Below is a list of non-designated bathing areas that have pet-friendly shorelines:

Barga State Park – The entire length of Lake Superior park shoreline is pet-friendly.

Brighton Recreation Area – There is a pet-friendly section of shoreline available on Chilson Pond.

Burt Lake State Park – There is a pet-friendly section of shoreline available on Burt Lake.

Dodge #4 State Park – There is a section of shoreline located to the west of the rock jetty.

Grand Mere State Park – The entire length of the Lake Michigan’s one mile shoreline in the park is pet-friendly.

Harrisville State Park – There is pet-friendly section of shoreline at the north end of the camper's beach. The beach is accessible via a foot trail near site 103.

Holland State Park – There is an area for pets in the Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground

Holly Recreation Area – The Lake Macatawa day-use area directly across from the Lake Mac Campground is pet-friendly.

McLain State Park – A section of beach on Lake Superior is pet-friendly.

Mears State Park – The southernmost section of shoreline is pet-friendly.

Otsego Lake State Park – A section of shoreline on Otsego Lake is pet-friendly. It is accessible via a flight of stairs near site 64; high water may limit access.

Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park – The entire park shoreline is pet-friendly.

Port Crescent State Park – A section of shoreline available near the mouth of the Pinnebog River is pet-friendly. It’s accessible via the steel bridge that connects to the hiking trails closest to the campground.

Sleepy Hollow State Park – There is a section of shoreline located 100 yards north of the Lake Ovid swimming beach

South Higgins Lake State Park – There are two pet-friendly areas of shoreline, including the day-use area and a campers-only area near the west campground.

Tawas Point State Park – A pet-friendly section of shoreline that is enclosed by fences is available on Tawas Bay between the campground and the lighthouse.

Twin Lakes State Park

Warren Dunes State Park – There’s a 2.5-mile section of pet-friendly shoreline, north of the northernmost swim buoy.

Young State Park – There is a section of shoreline available east of the boat launch.

