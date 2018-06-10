Pawfficer Donut of Troy Police Department to be featured at Michigan Humane Society 'Kitten Shower'

WESTLAND, Mich. - Everyone's favorite police cat is preparing for the perfect event if you are looking for a nice afternoon with your kitten.

Pawfficer Donut from the Troy Police Department is scheduled to make an appearance at the Michigan Humane Society's "Kitten Shower" from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the MHS Berman Center for Animal Care -- 900 North Newburgh Road in Westland.

The event is essentially a baby shower for newborn kitten, and will feature kitten snuggling, crafts, games, refreshments and more. The event will end with a presentation about the In-Home Heroes foster-care program, where people will learn how to volunteer for helpless kittens.

Also set to make an appearance with Pawfficer Donut is veterinarian Dr. Clarissa Funke from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and hosts from the MHS Volunteer Department.

MHS prepares for newborn kittens every spring, and the organization needs your help to care for them. Supplies needed to take care of these kittens include blankets, food dishes, formula, heating pads, kennels, syringes and more.

You can still contribute if you can't make it to the event. You can purchase items from the online registry at MichiganHumane.org/kittenregistry. You can also bring gifts to the shower if you plan on attending. If you cannot drop off gifts at the event, you can drop them off at MHS adoption centers in Detroit, Rochester Hills, Westland, and the Petco in Sterling Heights.

To donate to the MHS, visit MichiganHumane.org/donate.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.