Safety tips for vacationing with pets this summer

DETROIT - Many Americans will travel with their pets on summer vacation, and while it can be fun, it's important to take some steps to ensure their safety and comfort.

According to Nationwide, members with pet insurance spent more than $36 million last year in travel-related pet injuries and illnesses.

Planning ahead is key when taking pets on vacation.

Travelers should feed pets a smaller meal before starting the journey and carry plenty of water.

If traveling by car, they should secure pets with safety harnesses.

Pets should wear identification tags at all times. It's helpful to have a recent photo ready in case a pet gets lost.

Travelers should never leave pets in cars, even for short periods of time.

It can also be helpful to bring along some favorite toys to keep pets occupied.

