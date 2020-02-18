What’s next for Michigan when it comes to clean energy?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

How “clean” do you think Michigan’s future is, when you think of energy sources and the environment?

Did you realize DTE Energy is pro-renewable energy -- and has a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050?

The energy company says it’s doing as much as it can, as fast as it can, to provide its customers and the state of Michigan with clean energy that’s affordable and reliable.

So, why does this matter? We’ll tell you five reasons.

Renewable energy is an investment in our state.

Since 2009, DTE has been the largest investor in renewables in Michigan, according to the company, driving $2.8 billion in solar and wind infrastructure and investments, which delivers power to serve more than 500,000 households.

In the next decade, DTE will triple its renewable energy assets, generating enough energy from wind and solar to power more than 1.3 million homes with clean energy.

The energy company’s renewable investments have been the catalyst for 4,000 clean energy jobs in the state, DTE officials said.

You can see the progress.

As a result of its clean energy efforts, DTE has already reduced its carbon emissions 25% since 2005, and will further cut emissions in half over the next 10 years.

It’s all about the future.

DTE plans to reach its net-zero carbon emissions goal in part through the retirement of coal plants, robust renewable energy investments, energy efficiency enhancements and by partnering with others to promote new and improved technologies.

The energy company’s goal sets the framework for it to go beyond its existing commitment to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040 -- ensuring its medium- and long-term plans align with the scientific consensus around the importance of achieving significant economy-wide carbon emissions reduction by mid-century.

It’s affordable.

DTE is working to increase access to clean energy options. The company even developed an easy-to-use, affordable and flexible program called MIGreenPower, which allows customers to invest in renewable energy through a simple sign-up.

You can enroll in the program without having to undertake expensive solar panel installations at home.

Based on the energy company’s calculations, MIGreenPower saves customers nearly $7,000 when compared to a typical 25-year residential solar system contract.

Renewable energy goes beyond the energy industry.

As the power supplier to the auto capital of the world, DTE will provide zero-emissions power to factories and engineering centers, which produce some of the nation’s most popular vehicles.

In addition to supplying renewable power to the auto sector, DTE is helping the auto industry reduce tailpipe emissions as the company works with its suppliers to build electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and encourage EV sales through charging station incentives.