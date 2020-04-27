How often should you be washing your hands nowadays?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’ve been hearing for weeks that washing your hands is more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts say it’s best way to make sure you don’t catch the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended washing your hands often so the virus isn’t transferred to your face in case your hands picked it up.

Before you eat, after you eat and after you go to the bathroom are all recommended.

The CDC also recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds so you kill all of the germs on your hands.

If you’re getting sick of counting to 20, just sing the chorus of one of your favorite songs instead to get to 20 seconds.

Whenever you’re in doubt, it’s best to wash your hands regardless.

It doesn’t matter if you’re coming home from the grocery store or you’re picking up a package from Amazon on your porch, it’s better to be safe than sorry in a pandemic.

