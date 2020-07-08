How to stay physically fit this summer as pandemic continues

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Being forced to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic might make it difficult to maintain a diet and stay physically fit, but there are ways to make those objectives easier.

The pandemic has already shaken up people’s routines and everyday lives, but it doesn’t have to be negative to your physical health.

Here are some ways to stay healthy over the summer during a pandemic.

Get outdoors for exercise.

The silver lining at this point in the pandemic is that at least it’s warm outside, which means there are way more possibilities for exercise. Biking, running, walking, and golfing are just a few examples of aerobic activity that can be done outside on land. If you’re near a lake or pool, swimming, kayaking and canoeing are other ways to stay active. Should there be rainy days or days that are too hot or humid, doing jumping jacks, sit ups, squats, lunges or push-ups inside are great ways to stay active.

Be disciplined in eating.

Summertime generally means more consumption of popsicles and ice cream, and there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a treat here and there, especially with kids. But do so in moderation and balance it out by snacking on healthier items instead of processed foods or fast food.

The good news is that summer is peak time for fruits such as blueberries, raspberries, cherries, blackberries and strawberries, as well as vegetables such as asparagus and corn.

Consume those foods and other leafy greens filled with vitamins, and it should be somewhat easier to stay fit during the pandemic.

Get proper sleep.

For many who are restricted from going into office buildings and who are working remotely, this should be easier to do. Without having to take time to get ready and drive to and from an office, there is more time to sleep in during the morning and to unwind at night. Sleep is essential for healing of the heart and blood vessels -- and it aids buildup of the immune system.

