Ann Arbor SPARK announces virtual 2020 Annual Meeting featuring keynote speaker Jon Roberts of TIP Partners

Ann Arbor SPARK's last Annual Meeting at EMU's Student Center. The 2020 meeting will be held virtually.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor SPARK will host its annual meeting virtually from noon to 1:30 p.m. on September 22, 2020.

The Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting highlights the projects and people who have impacted our region’s economy the most in the last year and previews new projects and initiatives for the coming year.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting was postponed due to the COVID crisis and is, for the first time, part of Ann Arbor SPARK’s a2Tech360 program. A2Tech360 offers seven days of 16 inspiring events showcasing Ann Arbor’s spirit of innovation to the world.

This year's keynote presenter, Jon Roberts of TIP Strategies, is an internationally known leader in identifying and understanding how macro issues such as climate change, equity, and the COVID crisis impact local communities.

“Especially now, conversations around how we’ll advance our economic recovery post-COVID are incredibly important for community leaders to have at a deep and meaningful level,” said Paul Krutko, president and CEO of Ann Arbor SPARK. “Jon’s keynote will offer insight and inspiration to fuel those conversations already taking place in our region.”

Annual meeting attendees will also learn about the region’s economic progress over the past year, find out who won the annual chair awards, and get a preview of new projects and initiatives for the coming year. Additionally, Ann Arbor SPARK will provide information on how it collaborated with community partners from the public, private, foundation, and university sectors on deploying critical funding, information, and counseling to businesses affected by COVID.

Keynote presenter Jon Roberts is the principal and managing director at TIP Strategies. In this role, he helped transition the company from its Texas-based site selection practice to an economic strategy firm with major national recognition. His portfolio includes planning work from New York to California, with significant regional projects in the Mississippi Delta, Seattle’s Puget Sound, and in the Great Lakes area.

Prior to joining TIP, Roberts was the director of business development first for the State of Washington and then the State of Texas, where he co-authored the state’s new strategic plan. His previous experience also includes serving as vice president of the Oregon Technology Fund and lead investor for the Hood River Brewing Company (Full Sail), which continues to hold a prominent place in the craft brewing industry. He also managed two startup technology companies: Fiberlite Composites and LifePort Inc. LifePort was subsequently acquired by Sikorsky.

Tickets for Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting are available online at https://annarborusa.org/annual-meeting/.

Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual meeting is sponsored by DTE Foundation, Comcast Business, First Martin Corporation, Bank of Ann Arbor, PNC Bank, Toyota, Yeo & Yeo, Comerica, Consumers Energy, Destination Ann Arbor, ITC Michigan, J.S. Vig Construction, Maurer Management & Properties, Michigan Works! Southeast, NETSCOUT, Rudolph Libbe Group, University of Michigan Credit Union, Russell Video, and Wagner Design Associates.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.