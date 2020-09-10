More than 50 Ann Arbor tech companies to virtually open doors to community, job seekers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Leading technology companies will participate in the sixth annual A2 Tech Trek and third annual Mobility Row on September 25 starting at 1 p.m.

A virtual program for 2020, the free event invites the public to explore technology companies and organizations throughout the Ann Arbor region.

Tech Trek and Mobility Row are part of the a2Tech360 series of events organized by Ann Arbor SPARK with support from the Ann Arbor/Ypsilanti SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) and a2Tech360 sponsor KLA Corporation.

“While nothing can replace the first-hand experience of past Tech Treks, this year’s virtual program provides many unexpected benefits,” said Paul Krutko, Ann Arbor SPARK president and CEO. “We are particularly excited to offer a specific job seeker trek, where attendees can meet with HR professionals and recruiters at companies looking to hire right now. Tech Trek 2020 also offers the ability for attendees to easily curate their trek based on interests and industry, and for the first time, attendees can virtually visit the location of companies that are outside of the downtown corridor.”

Tech Trek began as a way to connect the public with Ann Arbor’s vibrant tech community and highlight the region’s quality of life which is a huge draw for both companies and talent. In 2019, nearly 4,000 individuals registered for the event.

Interactive Tech Trek and Mobility Row Map

Attendees will access the virtual experience via an interactive map where each company location features a behind-the-scenes video produced for Tech Trek and Mobility Row. Filters will allow attendees to search for specific companies or list by industry. The map functionality will also include a quick filter for companies participating in the virtual Mobility Row. Each video will create a fun, educational engagement that reflects their unique culture and demonstrates their product or service.

Job Seeker Trek

Many of the participating companies are hiring and attendees who register as job seekers will receive instructions for how to participate in the specially curated Job Seeker Trek. During the Job Seeker Trek, job seekers can log into open sessions and speak with company representatives about employment opportunities, company culture, and more.

Tech Trek T-Shirts

One of the traditions that Ann Arbor SPARK will continue for the virtual 2020 Tech Trek is the free t-shirt to participating attendees. People will need to register to receive details about claiming a free t-shirt (while quantities last).

Registration is required for Tech Trek. For more information or to register for Tech Trek, visit a2Tech360.com/tech-trek.

About Ann Arbor SPARK

Ann Arbor SPARK, a non-profit organization, is advancing the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention. The organization identifies and meets the needs of business at every stage, from start-ups to large organizations. Ann Arbor SPARK collaborates with business, academic, government, and community investor partners. For more information, please call (734) 761-9317 or visit www.AnnArborUSA.org.

