These 2 things can make a huge impact on health during ovarian cancer treatment, recovery

When presented with a diagnosis, or while going through treatment of ovarian cancer, it can be an emotional and physical roller coaster.

Despite the treatment someone decides to move forward with, health officials at the Henry Ford Health System say there are two things ovarian cancer patients can do that are so important: Have support and be well-informed about what you’re going through.

Support

Even if you have people around you who care and want to help, support groups are a great resource.

There are even support groups for the people who love you and who are another part of your support system.

The Henry Ford Health System has support classes available for anyone who needs it, and some of the in-person programs have been moved online for the safety of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be informed

After a cancer diagnosis, it’s important to inform yourself about your specific condition and what treatment options are available to you.

A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. When there are many things you can’t control, being educated and prepared for what to expect before, during and after your treatment can give you back a sense of control.

Access information about treatments, research and more by clicking here.

