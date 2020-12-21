Protect yourself from unhealthy air: These 9 tips will make all the difference

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One way to ensure proper lung health is to avoid unhealthy air that can do serious damage.

Here are some ways to protect yourself, according to the American Lung Association.

1.) Check daily forecasts of air pollution in your area.

These can be found in local radio and TV weather reports, newspapers and at airnow.gov.

2.) Don’t exercise outdoors when pollution levels are high.

If the air is bad, try and adjust by exercising indoors or on a machine.

3.) Don’t exercise near high-traffic areas.

Vehicles on busy highways can create high pollution levels up to a third of a mile away.

4.) Use less energy in your home.

You can do this in a few ways, like turning down your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 60 degrees at night, lowering your water temperature, reducing shower heads to low-flow and insulating both your home and pipes. For more tips from the United States Environment Protection Agency, click or tap here.

5.) Encourage schools to reduce exposure to school bus emissions.

Schools shouldn’t allow school buses to sit idle outside of their buildings.

6.) Seek alternatives to driving your car.

This can include walking, biking, carpooling or using public transportation.

7.) Avoid burning firewood or trash.

Trash and burning firewood produce particle pollution, otherwise known as soot.

8.) Use hand-powered or electric lawn care equipment.

Gasoline-powered equipment such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers or snow blowers can pollute the air even more than cars.

9.) Support measures to make public places tobacco-free.

Try not to allow anyone to smoke indoors.

Bonus: Conduct further research.

Look into more ways you can be involved and help promote healthier air.

Pharmacy Advantage aims to transform lives and communities through health and wellness, one person at a time. For information, click or tap here.