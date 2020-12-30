Who knew the thyroid controls so much in the body?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

January is National Thyroid Awareness Month, and while most might not think much of their thyroid, the tiny butterfly-shaped gland does a lot more than one might guess.

The thyroid, which is located in the neck, influences the functions of many different parts of your body, including the liver, heart, skin, brain and kidneys, according to the American Thyroid Association.

The tiny gland creates hormones that are sent out to different parts of the body and controls metabolism. When it’s not functioning properly, people can have an array of symptoms that include weight gain, weight loss, being sensitive to heat or having an intolerability to cold, fatigue, muscle weakness and much more.

However, there are tests that can be done to make sure your thyroid gland is working properly.

In addition, thyroid cancer is also something everyone should be aware of. The most common type is papillary thyroid cancer, which starts slow and can eventually spread to lymph nodes. However, according to the American Thyroid Association, it a very treatable cancer.

