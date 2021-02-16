Recently diagnosed with cancer? What to look for in a treatment facility

Did you know there was a World Cancer Day? It's held annually in February.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Cancer statistics can be jarring.

For example, in 2020, it was estimated that more than 1.8 million new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in the United States, and 606,520 people would die from the disease, according to the National Cancer Institute.

The website goes on to say that the most common cancers (listed in descending order, according to estimated new cases in 2020) are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer, leukemia, pancreatic cancer, thyroid cancer and liver cancer.

“Prostate, lung and colorectal cancers account for an estimated 43% of all cancers diagnosed in men in 2020,” the NCI said. “For women, the three most common cancers are breast, lung and colorectal -- and they will account for an estimated 50% of all new cancer diagnoses in women in 2020.”

No wonder February is host to World Cancer Day, which, this year was Feb. 4. It’s aimed at raising awareness and encouraging prevention.

If you or someone in your life was recently diagnosed with cancer, you’ve likely seen or heard the statistics and you’re looking for ways to move forward. Where do you go for treatment? What should you look for in a facility?

Here are some ideas:

A unified team of cancer specialists.

Innovations ranging from precision medicine to MRI-guided radiation therapy.

One-of-a-kind cancer treatments — crafted precisely for you.

Access to the latest advances in cancer treatment, research, clinical trials and support.

Your personalized treatment plan will depend on the type of cancer, your medical history, preferences and priorities, the group said. Treatment may include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, precision medicine, radiation therapy or cancer surgery.

