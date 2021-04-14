5 things high school juniors should know about Concordia University Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – As you launch your college search and begin to plan campus visits, here are a few things high school juniors should know about Concordia University Ann Arbor.

The college decision-making process can be overwhelming. Here are a few specific things you should know about CUAA. Plus, we have an upcoming visit day planned just for juniors in high school!

Top college town

Concordia University Ann Arbor is located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, just three miles east of the Big Ten school, University of Michigan. Our campus is close enough to downtown where you can get the large campus experience whenever you’d like, but far enough away that you can enjoy the privacy and beauty of the Huron River and various trails located around the campus.

There are a multitude of things to discover in Ann Arbor, like local shops, trails, and restaurants, which guarantees that you will never run out of new things to experience.

Ad

Related: 2021 ranking names Ann Arbor the top college town in America

Christ-centered university

Concordia is a Lutheran higher education university that is committed to put Christ first in everything and help students grow in their faith. At central campus, the Chapel of the Holy Trinity sits at the center and chapel services are held five days a week.

Classes are blocked off during this time so that every student has the opportunity to attend. There are also many opportunities outside of chapel to meet with groups for a bible study or devotion to worship with your friends. Around Ann Arbor, there are many churches for everyone to have the opportunity to worship outside of campus.

Related: Five ways to get involved with the spiritual community on campus

Ad

Professors care about you

One of the perks of going to a small school is the opportunity to get to know your professors because of the small class sizes. Throughout the school year, you are able to connect with your professors regularly and it is easy to feel comfortable asking for help during class or office hours.

Community is important here at CUAA, so we can assure your professors have your best interests in mind. The staff at Concordia truly care about you, so you can be at peace knowing that you can reach out to your professors for any kind of help or advice, and they would be more than happy to help!

Related: Concordia launches support program for low-income and first-gen students

Easy to make new friends

At Concordia, the small campus makes it common to run into people until they become familiar faces. It allows you to become more comfortable and gives you the ability to meet new people with ease. Also, there are plenty of fun on campus activities to be a part of where you can have fun and meet new people at the same time.

Ad

We recommend getting involved in activities that you are passionate about, whether that be athletics or clubs, to meet people with the same interests as you.

Related: CUAA plans for on-campus, in-person instruction this fall

Residence life

There are 16 total suite-style residence halls for on-campus living. Res halls are split by West side (closer to the Field House) and East side (across the street from the Cardinal Stadium). At the center of your hall, the common area is a comfortable place to hang with your friends or to cook a meal on the stove available to residents.

On campus, the residence halls hold many events for you to get to know the other students living in your hall. These include fun games, watching movies, or any other activities planned by your RA. All residence halls are close enough to main campus that it’s only a five minute walk to classes or to grab some food in the Nest or the Cafe.

Ad

Related: Get to know the 2020-21 RA’s!

Experience campus for yourself! CUAA admissions is hosting a Junior Visit Day this month on April 24. Sign up today:

Questions about Concordia? Visit cuaa.edu or contact our admissions team at admissions@cuaa.edu or call (734) 995-7505.