Ann Arbor-based Oxford Companies announces new architecture, construction brand

Offices at 210 S. Fifth Ave. in Ann Arbor designed by Yellowstone Architecture + Construction.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – Local commercial real estate firm Oxford Companies has announced the re-branding of its construction arm.

Formerly Oxford Design + Build, Yellowstone Integrated Architecture + Construction is led by architect Andrew Hauptman. Yellowstone is made up of a diverse group of architects, designers, construction specialists and support staff and has roots dating back to 1992.

According to Hauptman, Yellowstone Integrated Architecture + Construction aims to eliminate gaps to ensure speedier construction and works with property owners from the start of each project on every part of the design in a collaborative effort with its designers and trade professionals.

“Construction projects are often drawn out in the beginning by a complex design/bid/re-design process and later by a slow and ineffective problem-solving process,” Hauptman said in a release. “Our sweet spot is in the beginning of projects where our diverse expertise allows us to build integrated, agile teams with clear, aligned goals and collaborative problem solving.

Ad

“Whether we are the single point of responsibility or quarterbacking a diverse team, we excel at simplifying the building process so that our clients can stay focused on what they do best.”

Former clients include major healthcare systems Michigan Medicine and St. Joseph Mercy Health System. Yellowstone’s architectural expertise also spans hospitality, retail, historic preservation, commercial office, rehabilitation and more. Other clients include KLA, University of Michigan, Contempo Salon, American Apparel and more.

Along with the new name, Yellowstone has launched a brand-new website where prospective clients can browse services offered, team bios and past projects.

For more information, visit www.yellowstone.build.