Detroit Region Aerotropolis is actively building highways in the sky for advanced air mobility

Did you realize this? The Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a four-community, two-county, public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investment around Detroit Metro and Willow Run airports.

And the Aerotropolis is the shovel-ready location for greenfield expansion in Southeast Michigan, offering 6,000 acres of development-ready land centered in a world-class network of transportation infrastructure, the group said.

With two world-class airports, access to three major interstates and five Class-A rail lines, the Detroit Region Aerotropolis is a prime location for global companies to build, expand, or develop, according to the partnership.

To stay competitive, the Aerotropolis region recently deployed the Airspace Link low-altitude drone infrastructure to its local communities and airports to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use. These capabilities provide a new type of Smart City mobility infrastructure supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturing, package delivery and air taxi in the future.

Detroit Aerotropolis licensed the Airspace Link AirHub platform in partnership with Michigan Office of Mobility and Electrification and Michigan Unmanned Aerial Systems Consortium (MUASC) to establish and test a new low-altitude drone infrastructure in the region.

The complete AirHub platform, including AirHub for Pilots and AirHub for Government, was developed and implemented for all four Aerotropolis communities.

Data from the communities, county, state, local and commercial sources were collected, processed and analyzed to identify relevant hazards and risks associated with UAS operations occurring within Aerotropolis used for building safe “Highways in the Sky” that are in harmony with Aerotropolis community interests.

Building on this effort, Detroit Aerotropolis joined those in Michigan’s mobility ecosystem who are advancing aerial mobility locally or globally, including investors, federal agencies, startups, corporates, municipalities, and manufacturers for a virtual event: Strengthening Michigan’s Aerial Mobility Ecosystem Series.

