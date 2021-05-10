Cloudy icon
71º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sponsored

Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting returns May 18

Virtual event attended by business, government, academic leaders from Ann Arbor region

Ann Arbor SPARK

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor SPARK, Event, Tech Arbor, Ann Arbor Events, Virtual Event, Tech, Technology, Innovation, Startup, Business, DTE Energy, NYSE Group, Washtenaw County, Annual Meeting, Awards, IPO, Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Q&A
Ann Arbor SPARK's Annual Meeting at EMU's Student Center on April 30, 2019.
Ann Arbor SPARK's Annual Meeting at EMU's Student Center on April 30, 2019. (Ann Arbor SPARK)

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor SPARK Annual Meeting will kick off virtually on Tuesday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m.

During the 1.5-hour event, business leaders will highlight the region’s accomplishments over the past year and include a presentation of the Annual Meeting Awards and preview new projects and initiatives for the coming year.

General tickets are $75 and can be purchased here.

Program schedule:

  • Welcoming Remarks
  • 2020 Metrics and Results
  • Key Projects
  • Annual Meeting Awards
  • Keynote Fireside Chat
  • Closing Remarks

For the keynote, John Tuttle, NYSE Group vice chairman and chief commercial officer will sit down for a fireside chat with DTE Energy senior vice president and chief financial officer David Ruud to share his perspective on topics ranging from how startups can position for IPO to how the pandemic has impacted capital markets.

Additionally, John will discuss how the stock market has helped the economy during COVID-19 and answer questions during a live Q&A session.

For more information about the event, visit www.annarborusa.org/annual-meeting.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.