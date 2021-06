The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The 2021 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is almost here -- are you ready?

On June 11-13, there will be five races total held, including Indy car racing and sports car racing.

It will all be held at Bell Isle.

Chevrolet has three different racers during different races, but the best part? All the fans are welcome back.

Watch the video above to learn more about the history of racing, the races coming up, and how it has become a way to give back to the community.