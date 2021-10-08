Entrepreneur, author Richard Sheridan to speak at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Oct. 11

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Richard Sheridan -- entrepreneur, business leader and author -- is best known as the co-founder, CEO and “Chief Storyteller” of Menlo Innovations, a software and IT consulting firm that has earned numerous awards and press coverage for its innovative and positive workplace culture.

Sheridan will be presenting “Lead with Joy and Watch Your Team Fly” on the evening of Monday, October 11 as a part of Concordia University’s MBA Industry Leaders Seminar Series. The series brings industry experts to campus to speak on a variety of business leadership topics.

While normally physically hosted at Concordia’s Wisconsin campus, Ann Arbor’s taking a turn hosting the expert. Sheridan’s presentation will take place at Concordia University Ann Arbor, 4090 Geddes Rd, and be livestreamed to viewers in Wisconsin.

“We’re so excited to welcome Rich to campus as a part of this series,” said Amber Gray, director of the MBA program. “It’s an awesome learning opportunity for our students and campus community to have someone like Rich share his experiences with us in such a personal capacity. I’m really looking forward to it!”

Event details

Events are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Date: Monday, October 11, 2021

Location: Science 102, Concordia University Ann Arbor, 4090 Geddes Rd, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 48105

Time & Schedule: The speaker series event will adhere to the following schedule:

*Eastern Time Zone

