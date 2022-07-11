How can drones help the medical industry?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

In the future, drones could more than just be neat items to see in the air and a way to provide terrific aerial views of an area.

They could also be essential to the delivery of medical supplies, given the result of a recent demonstration conducted by Detroit Region Aerotropolis.

On June 13, a test was conducted at Taylor Beaumont Hospital where a drone carrying box of medical supplies was flown over the area.

The drone started at a hospital helipad, flew over open grounds for a mile and then returned to the medical box to the helipad.

The test showed that drones could be an option going forward for residences and businesses to receive supplies.

Click or tap here for more information on what drones could mean for the future of the region and medical community.