5 reasons why you should be shopping at a wholesale club, and where you’ll find the newest one opening near you

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There is something different about shopping at a wholesale club, right?

More and more wholesale clubs have been popping up in the Metro Detroit over the last few years, due to their level of convenience and all-around great at savings. One of them you may have noticed is BJ’s Wholesale club. They have the lowest prices in town, and you don’t feel bad leaving the store with more that was on your grocery list. It’s almost like you’re treasure-hunting while you’re shopping.

We spoke with BJ’s Wholesale club about all the reasons why shopping at a wholesale club is better than shopping at your average grocery store. According to BJ’s, membership has its perks, and there are tons when you decide to get a membership.

1. You can’t beat the variety/assortment

BJ’s Wholesale Club really is a one-stop shop for anything you need. Fresh produce? They have it. Diapers? Sure thing. Pet food? Absolutely. Seasonal decor? You’ll be amazed at what they’ll have both in-club and online at the start of the holiday season.

From the ultimate tailgate essentials to every item on your child’s back-to-school list, BJ’s Wholesale Club said they have you covered for every occasion. We all know the struggle of having to travel to five different stores to get what you need, which is why shopping at a place like BJ’s is truly your one-stop shop. You just cannot beat the convenience.

2. Shopping online is super convenient

These past few years, shopping online has become more important than ever. When we weren’t able to leave our homes, shopping online became a necessity, and for some, it has stuck. Plus, it’s just fun to shop from home in your PJs and slippers, right? Luckily, wholesale clubs provide just as much shopping convenience on their website and mobile app as they do in the actual clubs, so you get to enjoy a cup of coffee while browsing through all their items at home online at BJs.com.

3. Unbeatable savings

You already know that shopping at a wholesale club is going to come with savings. That’s why you signed up in the first place, and in this economy, saving any kind of money is a win.

When you’re shopping, you really want to save on the items that you’re buying the most, and items that your family actually needs. BJ’s said they can help you save up to 25% off grocery store items every day. If you’re going to save more on food that your family needs, wouldn’t you want to shop there all the time? Who doesn’t love coupons, right? While most wholesale clubs don’t accept all manufactures’ coupons, BJ’s said they do. Plus, they said members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

4. Fresh choices

Wholesale clubs certainly helps take the stress out of grocery shopping as an easy one-stop shop for all your family’s fresh food and grocery needs. BJ’s said that members can find all the fresh staples they need for every occasion, from snack time to easy weeknight meals. In fact, members at BJ’s can choose fresh meats cut to their specifications and team members will recut and repackage at no charge. Additionally, BJ’s prides itself on a fresh bakery where members can even order custom cakes for any special occasion.

5. Exclusive benefits only for members

One of the best parts about shopping at BJ’s Wholesale Club is all the little extra things that you can’t get done at any average store. Where else can you have the tires on your car rotated while you do your grocery shopping for the week, and then have a quick eye exam once you’ve checked out? Oh, and need to book that big cruise you’ve been saving up for? They can help you do that, too. When we say BJ’s Wholesale Club is a one-stop shop, they’re not kidding.

So, what are you waiting for?

Getting a wholesale membership is something you won’t want to pass up, and if you live near Canton, you’ll be happy to learn that a brand-new BJ’s has opened in your neck of the woods.

Happy shopping!