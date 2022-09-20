Steps to manage energy use as transition to fall begins

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fall is a time of transition with kids back to school, fall sports in full swing, leaves starting to change colors and the temperature starting to drop.

This transition can also create opportunities to lower your energy costs. Below are some simple steps to help you manage your energy use and save.

1. Purchase Estar school supplies/equipment.

If you’re planning to purchase computers or electronics, be sure they are ENERGY STAR® certified. Purchasing energy efficient products helps ensure you will save money and energy throughout the school year. Green Your Child’s Back to School Shopping List | Department of Energy

Sleep Settings: You can set your computer to enter a low power sleep mode when the computer is inactive. Please see www.energystar.gov/sleepinstructions

2. Adjust your thermostat to align with your family’s new schedule

For the average American household, almost half the annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling – more than $900 a year. Being smart about how you control your temperature settings will help you save money and stay comfortable in your home.

Many smart thermostats learn your temperature preferences and establish a schedule that automatically adjusts to energy-saving temperatures when you are asleep or away.

As temperatures drop, layer up with sweaters and blankets instead of manually increasing your thermostat setting.

3. Use appliances efficiently when making school lunches and family dinners

Household appliances account for nearly 11 percent of energy use in an average house.

Minimize the number of times you open your refrigerator and freezer doors, take out everything you need for each meal at once.

Use your microwave, crockpot or air fryer instead of your stove and oven.

After efficiently using other appliances, make sure to load up the dishwasher. Dishwashers use about the same amount of energy and water regardless of the number of dishes inside, so run full loads whenever possible.

4. Unplug devices when not in use

Consumer electronics play a large role in your home’s energy consumption. Even when turned off, electronic and IT equipment can use a small amount of electricity. Using a power strip for your computer and all peripheral equipment allows you to completely disconnect the power supply from the power source, eliminating standby power consumption.

5. Take advantage of Mother Nature

As the temperatures drop, open blinds and curtains on sunny days to use the heat from the sun to naturally warm up your house. At night, close them to reduce drafts.

For more room-by-room tips visit DTE’s virtual, Energy Efficient home at dteenergy.com/home.