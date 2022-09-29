Medicare expert says helping senior citizens get into right plans is her passion

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Debbie Stroup can recall more than a decade ago when she first started having a passion to help out senior citizens with their medical benefits.

“I knew that I could do something,” she said. “I went to Medicare, found out that I could get trained yearly for doing this, and also get trained by all the insurance companies in the state of Michigan. I feel really armed and educated to help these seniors navigate these crazy Medicare networks and cut through all the stuff that’s sitting on their kitchen table, or solicitors on the phone, and really help them make the best decision for them.”

When realizing that, Stroup said she felt compelled to take action.

“I knew that I could do something,” she said. “I went to Medicare, found out that I could get trained yearly for doing this, and also get trained by all the insurance companies in the state of Michigan. I feel really armed and educated to help these seniors navigate these crazy Medicare network and cut through all the stuff that’s sitting on their kitchen table, or solicitors on the phone, and really help them make the best decision for them.”

Stroup said it’s easy for seniors to make medical decisions based on emotions and not fact, listening to the advice of friends or others without fully researching what is best.

“I’m very passionate about helping folks get into the right plan,” she said. “I find that folks who try and do it on their own — very smart individuals— end up making the wrong decisions.”

If you’re a senior citizen in need of medical coverage or know someone who is in need, visit this website to learn more or schedule a consultation on what type of options are best. You can also call 248-227-0347 or email debbie@michiganmedicarespecialist.com.

Stroup said her services are free of charge to her clients.

Stroup does not offer every plan available in your area. Please contact medicare.gov or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all your options.