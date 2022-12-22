Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M hosting Fiesta Bowl viewing on New Year’s Eve

Venue by 4M is located at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ANN ARBOR – If you’re looking for the best Fiesta Bowl watch experience but can’t make it to Arizona, check out Ann Arbor’s Venue by 4M.

This restaurant and bar at 1919 S. Industrial Hwy is hosting a watch of the game like no other in the city.

“We want our community to have a place to feel the spirit and ambiance of the stadium,” said Margaret Poscher, CEO of 4M.

The watch experience begins at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be hosted by comedian and Second City Alum, Jeff Fritz. But that’s just the beginning.

Full bar at Venue by 4M in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner|WDIV)

The event will also feature:

Meet and greet with world-class University of Michigan athletes and BIG Ten wrestling champs Mason Parris, Cameron Amine and Will Lewan.

U-M football trivia.

Grand prize drawing for a dinner for two and a two-night stay at one of 4M’s Ann Arbor properties

“Venue is by far the best spot to watch games,” said U-M alum and a NCAA football fan Lauren Crawford. “They have a huge projector screen right next to the bar and they have the best pizza in town.”

Best of all, the watch event is FREE to join in. Just make a reservation to reserve your spot in Venue’s event space.

Venue might have room to accommodate a limited number of walk-ins to the event, but it’s definitely a good idea to lock in your spot today.