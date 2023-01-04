Titan Winter Blast returning to Detroit Mercy

If you need something to warm you up in the middle of February, then an annual event at the University of Detroit Mercy could be a great option.
On Feb. 4, UDM is hosting Titan Winter Blast, an event with indoor and outdoor activities. Some of the activities include the following:
- A chili cook-off.
- Live music by the Detroit Mercy Music Club.
- Buffet featuring coney dogs from National Coney Island.
- Open beer and wine bar, featuring craft beers from North Center Brewing Co.
- Horse-drawn trolley rides through campus (25 seats per time slot, must reserve a time slot in advance).
- Hot cocoa bar and cookie decorating station.
- Fowling, a Detroit staple, brought to you.
- Numerous games and activities, including cornhole, snowman can toss, face painting and kid’s winter-themed crafts.
The activities start at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Student Fitness Center. The tailgate will end at 1 p.m., when the men’s basketball team will be playing Purdue Fort Wayne at Calihan Hall.
Admission includes tastings at chili cook-off, open beer and wine bar, picnic buffet, all family friendly activities and entertainment, and ticket to the men’s basketball game.
Cost is $5 for students ($10 after Jan. 26), $20 for alumni, faculty, staff and guests ($25 after Jan. 26), while children 10 and under are free.
Visit this website for more information or to register for the event.