How venous ablation can help with pain caused by varicose veins

Many people might not know about venous insufficiency/varicrose veins, but it’s something millions around the United States suffer from, which affects their lifestyle on a daily basis.
In the United States, 25 million people suffer from varicose veins, according to Dr. Delair Gardi of Heart and Vascular Consultants, a five-member team which has three locations throughout the Metro Detroit area and has been in existence since 2007.
Varicose veins are twisted, incompetent veins that can cause pain for the entire body, especially the lower extremities. The best way to treat them is through venous ablation in order to make sure veins are functioning properly.
Signs and symptoms of varicose veins
Dr. Gardi said the following can lead to varicose veins, which he said are more common in women and older people:
- Leg pain, aching or cramping
- Burning or itching of the skin
- Leg or ankle swelling
- Heavy feeling in the legs
- Skin discoloration
- Open wounds or sores
- Restless leg syndrome where legs move all the time
Below are common causes of varicose veins, according to Gardi.
- Pregnancy
- Genetics
- A Job that requires standing on your feet a lot
- Obesity
What are the best treatment options?
There are several different ways to treat venous insufficiency, starting with conservative management to help reduce pain and get veins functioning how they should be, according to Dr. Gardi.
Conservative treatment
- Pressure or compression stockings
- Weight loss
- Leg elevation
- Reduction in salt intake
- Water pills
More advanced treatments
These can include the following:
- Radiofrequency or laser venous ablation. This is where thermal energy is delivered and helps to heat up walls inside of incompetent veins. Dr. Gardi said this is a fairly quick procedure where an IV is inserted below the knee and it can take roughly 20 minutes. “Some patients come in and do it during their lunch break,” Dr. Gardi said.
- Sclerotherapy. This involves injecting a chemical solution into the varicose or spider vein. It’s used more for cosmetic therapy or treatment.
The above treatments are generally safe and effective, according to Dr. Gardi.
“The complications of ablation are very low-risk,” he said.
