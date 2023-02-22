How venous ablation can help with pain caused by varicose veins

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many people might not know about venous insufficiency/varicrose veins, but it’s something millions around the United States suffer from, which affects their lifestyle on a daily basis.

In the United States, 25 million people suffer from varicose veins, according to Dr. Delair Gardi of Heart and Vascular Consultants, a five-member team which has three locations throughout the Metro Detroit area and has been in existence since 2007.

Varicose veins are twisted, incompetent veins that can cause pain for the entire body, especially the lower extremities. The best way to treat them is through venous ablation in order to make sure veins are functioning properly.

Signs and symptoms of varicose veins

Dr. Gardi said the following can lead to varicose veins, which he said are more common in women and older people:

Leg pain, aching or cramping

Burning or itching of the skin

Leg or ankle swelling

Heavy feeling in the legs

Skin discoloration

Open wounds or sores

Restless leg syndrome where legs move all the time

Below are common causes of varicose veins, according to Gardi.

Pregnancy

Genetics

A Job that requires standing on your feet a lot

Obesity

What are the best treatment options?

There are several different ways to treat venous insufficiency, starting with conservative management to help reduce pain and get veins functioning how they should be, according to Dr. Gardi.

Conservative treatment

Pressure or compression stockings

Weight loss

Leg elevation

Reduction in salt intake

Water pills

More advanced treatments

These can include the following:

Radiofrequency or laser venous ablation. This is where thermal energy is delivered and helps to heat up walls inside of incompetent veins. Dr. Gardi said this is a fairly quick procedure where an IV is inserted below the knee and it can take roughly 20 minutes. “Some patients come in and do it during their lunch break,” Dr. Gardi said.

Sclerotherapy. This involves injecting a chemical solution into the varicose or spider vein. It’s used more for cosmetic therapy or treatment.

The above treatments are generally safe and effective, according to Dr. Gardi.

“The complications of ablation are very low-risk,” he said.

Visit this website for more information on venous ablation, and to schedule a consultation if you are experiencing any issues or have concerns your veins.