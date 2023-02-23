3 things to know about heart disease

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Even with American Heart Month winding down, maintaining heart health is a priority throughout the entire year.

Dr. Aziz Alkatib, MD., Interventional Cardiologist at the Detroit Medical Center, offers answers to three key questions about heart disease.

1. How many people suffer from heart disease?

Alkatib said heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. It’s estimated that 1 in every 5 deaths results from heart disease.

“The most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease — which is the development of plaque buildup in the arteries of the heart,” he said. “Based on autopsy data, this process can start at an early age. Excessive plaque in the coronaries can lead to obstruction of blood flow to the heart, resulting in a heart attack. Every year in the US, about 805,000 people have a heart attack.”

2. What can cause heart disease (risk factors)?

There are several risk factors, according to Alkatib.

“The major risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, diabetes, obesity, and smoking,” Alkatib said. “Family history and genetics can also play a role. The more risk factors you have, the higher the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease. A significant proportion of the population have one or more risk factors. Clinicians often use validated “risk calculators” to precisely estimate an individual’s risk to help guide treatment recommendations.”

3. What are ways to prevent heart disease?

Alkatib said that it’s estimated that 80% of heart disease is preventable.

“Numerous studies have shown that improving cardiovascular health metrics can greatly reduce the risk of heart disease and death,” he said. “It starts by choosing healthy habits to follow: choose healthy foods (plenty of vegetables and fewer processed foods), keep a healthy weight, get regular physical activity, and don’t smoke.”

Alkatib said it’s also important to “know your numbers.”

“Your blood pressure, blood cholesterol and glucose (sugar) levels,” he said. “If you are on medication to treat chronic conditions (high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol), follow your doctor’s instructions carefully and ask questions if something is unclear. Finally, it’s best to be proactive when it comes to your heart health. If you have symptoms or concerns, I recommend connecting with a cardiovascular disease expert. You and your health care team can work together to diagnose, prevent, or treat medical conditions that lead to heart disease.”

Visit this website to take a free online heart health assessment to help you understand your risk of heart disease, or to find a cardiologist that’s right for you.