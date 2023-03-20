3 key questions about colorectal cancer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, but it’s a disease that people should be aware of year-round.

Also known as colon cancer, colorectal cancer is where cells in a colon or rectum grow out of control.

In light of that, what are some facts people need to be aware of regarding colorectal cancer?

Dr. Anthony D. Williams, MD., Gastroenterologist at DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, offers insight to three questions about colorectal cancer.

1. How common is colorectal cancer?

Colorectal cancer is the third-most common cancer in the United States and the second-leading cause of cancer-related death in men and women, Williams said.

“It’s more commonly seen in older adults ranging from 55 to 60 years of age but the recommended age to begin colorectal screening is 45. However, those at higher risk such as a family history of colorectal cancer should discuss screening earlier with their doctor,” Williams said.

2. How can colorectal cancer be prevented?

Williams said that there are an assortment of negative risk factors that can increase the chances of developing colorectal cancer.

Examples of those negative risk factors are:

Obesity

A diet low in fiber/grain

High consumptions of red meat, processed meat

High consumptions of alcohol

Smoking

In addition to limiting or eliminating those negative factors, Williams said staying physically active at least 2 to 2 1/2 hours a week, and having a diet high in fiber and low in red/processed meats, can help prevent colorectal cancer.

3. Why is a colonoscopy so important for treating/diagnosing colorectal cancer?

Williams said that a colonoscopy is the best screening test available.

A colonoscopy is where a long, flexible tube is inserted into the rectum to look for polyps, cancer or swollen tissues.

“Colonoscopy screening reduces colorectal cancer incidence by 40% and mortality (deaths) by more than 60% with early detection,” Williams said.

Williams said early detection is vital.

“Colorectal cancer is not a death sentence,” he said. “Colorectal is preventable. Colorectal cancer is a curable disease and largely preventable when diagnosed early. There’s a 90%, 5-year survival rate with early detection.”

Visit this website for more information or to schedule a colonoscopy.