Doctor explains key things women should be doing to take care of their health at all ages

Each decade of a woman’s life brings on different and new health milestones.

What should women think about when it comes to health at each stage of life? There are things that need to be handled regularly, like screenings, but there are so many other things to be mindful of, as well.

Dr. Fatin Sahhar, a family medicine physician at the Detroit Medical Center, has some general suggestions for how all women can take care of their health at every stage of life.

Your 20s: Lay the foundation now for a healthier life later

At age 21, it is recommended women begin getting screened for cervical cancer with a Pap smear. These should be done every three years and continued until age 65.

The most common cause of cervical cancer is the human papilloma virus, which accounts for more than 90% of cases. The HPV vaccine is recommended for prevention, starting at age 9.

Screenings are key to early intervention. About 92% of women diagnosed with cervical cancer at an early stage will survive five years, but only 17% of women will survive when diagnosed at a late stage. This makes it a very preventable cancer.

Your 30s: Pay attention to minor changes

Women in their 30s should continue with regular Pap smears for cervical cancer screening.

Additionally, women should consider pregnancy risks, as pregnancy-related health problems increase after age 35.

Your 40s: Regular screenings and heart health

Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. Around 280,000 new cases are diagnosed annually in the U.S. It’s also the second-leading cause of death among women in the U.S. If diagnosed at an early stage, the five-year survival rate is nearly 99%. If diagnosed at a late stage, the survival rate is 28%.

Women in their 40s should start getting mammograms and continue until age 75. They should be done every one to two years, based on individual risk factors.

Colon cancer screenings should also begin by getting colonoscopies. These should begin at age 45 and continue until 75. A five-year survival rate for colorectal cancer is 90% when detected early, but only 14% when detected at a late stage.

Heart disease risk assessment should also begin.

Your 50s: Take care of yourself

Women in their 50s can begin seeing normal hormonal changes as they transition to menopause. The average age of menopause is 51 years old. Many women experience hot flashes, night sweats, sleeping problems, depression and a decreased sex drive. Any concerns should always be presented to a doctor.

Now is when a shingles vaccine is recommended.

Your 60s: Step up your game

As women venture into their 60s, the body requires additional vitamins, such as vitamin D.

Bone health is important, so it’s important to get a bone density scan at age 65. Doctors recommend women begin doing weight-bearing exercises.

Now is the time to begin getting a pneumonia vaccine.

Your 70s: Embrace the aging process

There are no specific tests, but women should continue getting colonoscopies and mammograms.

It is recommended at this age to do daily exercises for the body and mind, as well as to maintain social interactions to help stay sharp.

Women should also have their eyes and vision checked regularly.

The following are some of the most important things to remember for women of all ages:

Be mindful of mental health.

Get yearly checkups.

Eat a well-balanced diet.

Get the recommended vaccines.

Protect the skin by wearing sunscreen.

It’s important to remember that early detection of cancer is crucial.

Keep notes about your health, ask questions, and talk with your doctor about your health concerns and your health risks.

