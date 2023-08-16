Concordia University launches accelerated teachers program -- with online undergraduate route -- in Ann Arbor

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Making the decision to become a teacher means making a commitment to lead and mentor young students. It’s a decision that takes initiative and intent.

For college-bound students who want to take on a career as an educator, there are now more options for them to earn that degree, and with more flexibility.

Ann Arbor’s Concordia University has an accelerated, three-year bachelor’s degree program for those seeking to become certified elementary educators. It is fully approved by the Michigan Department of Education and can be done completely online.

Concordia also has a similar program for Wisconsin teacher licensure that already has graduates.

Ann Arbor participants will be certified to teach at both the lower (pre-K through third grade) and upper (third through sixth grades) elementary education levels in Michigan public or private schools.

“I am pleased to see Concordia offering an online undergraduate pathway for initial certification at the elementary level,” a Michigan Department of Education representative said. “While there are a lot of options for online graduate programs, including alternative routes, an online undergraduate route is a unique innovation.”

Program attendees will take courses online in eight-week sessions with Concordia faculty, who are educators themselves.

“It can be an adjustment going to school as an adult learner, but our faculty are understanding and recognize other priorities need to come before your school commitment at times,” Concordia Ann Arbor officials said. “It’s a program built on flexibility and accessibility. Teachers need to lead with compassion and care, and we strive to practice what we preach to our own students.”

Graduates of the accelerated teaching program receive a Bachelors degree and a Michigan teaching certification. (Concordia University Ann Arbor)

Beyond the online courses, future teachers will get first-hand experiences in actual schools and elementary classrooms through in-the-field clinical experiences during the first semester.

Students will learn strategies and practices that current teachers are utilizing to educate, mentor and help pre-K through sixth grade students. They will build their skills and confidence while working with a mentor teacher and a university supervisor.

Participants experience everyday teacher activities during student teaching experiences in the last year of the program, including designing and delivering instruction and assessments to students, managing the classroom, overseeing other classroom-related activities and participating in teacher and parent meetings.

Those interested in the three-year program can apply at any time. Once accepted, there are multiple start dates during Concordia’s fall, spring and summer trimesters.

“You can count on every day being different as a teacher,” Concordia officials said. “You can count on ups and downs like in any career, but even better, you can count on smiles and hugs from students. As a teacher, you will enjoy seeing your students grow academically, socially and emotionally; all of this and more you don’t want to miss. Trust yourself and dive into a teaching career.”

