Homecoming is about more than just football. Here are other events alumni enjoy.

When we think about homecoming, our minds usually go straight to football. But did you know there are many other events that can accompany a college homecoming?

University of Detroit Mercy, for instance, has created an entire weekend devoted to alumni, families and everyone in the neighborhood, so they have a variety of options to celebrate.

The school’s homecoming weekend includes everything from awards, presentations and reunions to sports fun, a tailgate, bonfire and so much more. Who knew?

Below are some of the fun events University of Detroit Mercy alumni and their families can take part in during homecoming on Sept. 29-30.

Sports

Of course, there will still be a big sports game. The Detroit Mercy Titans soccer team will host the Indiana University-Purdue Jaguars on Titan Field at 3 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Some other sports-related activities the school is hosting include:

Tour de Titan: A friendly neighborhood bike ride that ends on the McNichols Campus. All levels of cyclists will pedal through the historic areas surrounding campus.

Cyclists take part in a race during the University of Detroit homecoming events. (University of Detroit Mercy)

Alumni kickball game: The entire Detroit Mercy community is invited to play in the non-competitive kickball games at Buysse Ballpark. Teams will be formed randomly from those who express interest. Click or tap here if you’re interested in playing.

Battle of the bands: Three local high school bands will take part in an inaugural competition at Kassab Mall.

Mingling and learning

Getting to mingle and catch up with former classmates and engage with others who have a love for your alma Mater might be one of the best parts of homecoming.

This year, Detroit Mercy is holding several events for alumni to do just that, including a Mexican-American program reunion and a KBG reunion lunch, as well as:

HSA alumni and student networking: All alumni and students are welcomed to participate in a meet-and-greet mixer, followed by some brief remarks by University President Donald B. Taylor, who will discuss his aspirations for health care and the institution.

Comfortable Cup of Tea: This event will allow people to enjoy tea while discussing of the future of health care education. There will also be guided tours of a new Simulation, Technology and Research (STAR) Center.

Golden Jubilee reunion (class of 1973): Classmates from 1973 will gather for an informal dinner to receive a Golden Jubilee lapel pin.

Tips and advice

If you’re taking part in a school function, you can bet there are going to be avenues through which you can learn. This year, University of Detroit Mercy will host some educational events that include:

Titan Retirement Series: Guests will have the opportunity to get tips on navigating the Social Security and Medicare systems from two alumni who are partners at Nemes Rush, a family wealth management company.

Entrepreneurship Association networking event: Everyone is invited to join local entrepreneurs, alumni and students at the Entrepreneurship Association’s first networking event. Guest speaker Christopher Kouza, owner of Kouza Capital and KouCar Management, and graduate of Detroit Mercy’s School of Law, will discuss the challenges he has faced as an entrepreneur and share his secret to lasting success.

Other entertainment

Attendees enjoy a game during the University of Detroit homecoming events. (University of Detroit Mercy)

Homecoming is about fun things you can experience, which, for Detroit Mercy, includes:

Fall festival: Enjoy hayrides, bingo, bubble soccer, inflatables, rock wall, food trucks, craft tent, a scavenger hunt and a petting zoo.

Readers Theater performance: Participate as an actor or enjoy the evening performance of some short comedic scenes and plays.

Bonfire: During the bonfire, everyone is welcomed to celebrate all Titan athletic teams while enjoying music, refreshments and the warm glow of a bonfire. Donuts, cider and s’mores will be available.

To learn more about University of Detroit’s full homecoming schedule, or how you can sign up for some of the activities, click or tap here.