How Michigan aims to produce growth and jobs in the Detroit aerotropolis and beyond

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Job creation in any region where people live is important. That’s certainly no different in Detroit. Considering what that means goes beyond just Detroit, though.

As it stands, the local area is a commuter region, with nearly 80% of its employed residents commuting out of the region for work.

“More individuals commute out than commute in, making the aerotropolis local region a donor region for workers to surrounding communities,” said Christopher Girdwood, Detroit Region Aerotropolis CEO.

A recently completed labor and workforce analysis conducted by Detroit Region Aerotropolis highlighted the need to create more jobs for residents in the Detroit aerotropolis area.

What that translates to, according to Girdwood, is the need for growth in the area to and to produce more jobs. It doesn’t stop there, though. The long-term goal includes attracting more people to the area, too.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced a national campaign aimed at boosting the state’s population, growing the economy, and attracting and retaining talent.

“Our growth depends on growing and attracting new talent to the state, which is why we’ve worked hard to invest in the kitchen-table issues and pass welcoming policies — so anyone can make it in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “From our great quality of life, good cost of living, tuition-free pathways to technical and higher education, and extensive advanced manufacturing infrastructure to, as we like to say, ‘make stuff and grow stuff,’ we are excited to share our story and build a brighter future for our Michigan.”

Potential in the Detroit aerotropolis

Detroit’s aerotropolis, specifically, is home to two airports: the Detroit Metro Airport and Willow Run Airport. Detroit Metro is one of the world’s leading air transportation hubs, with more than 1,100 flights each day to and from four continents. Willow Run, which operates nearby is an important corporate, cargo and general aviation facility.

In fact, the aerotropolis region’s central location serves as a halfway point for Detroit and Ann Arbor, as well as Chicago and Toronto. The location is ideal for companies doing business throughout the United States and Canada.

The airports are not only responsible for creating jobs, but they sustain more than 86,000 jobs throughout the state. Continuing to expand growth in the area makes sense.

Intersecting the Aerotropolis are three freeway corridors: I-94 runs west to Chicago and east to Detroit and Canada. I-75 and I-275 connect the northern Michigan region to the rest of the United States. (Detroit Region Aerotropolis.)

Girdwood said the location is already primed for expansion, with 6,000 acres of development-ready land that’s already centered in a network of transportation infrastructure and primed for growth. That translates to jobs for people across Michigan and beyond.

“By developing greenfield and brownfield sites in the region, aerotropolis works with its municipal partners to create jobs locally. This also allows residents to minimize their commute and work closer to home,” Girdwood said.

Michelle Grinnell, senior vice president of marketing and communications with MEDC, a talent agency that is working with multiple agencies to create career pathways in Michigan, said they want people to know they can have it all in Michigan.

“(That’s) a rewarding career, a fulfilling life, economic opportunity, fundamental freedoms -- all with proximity to 3,000 miles of freshwater coastline,” she said. “Our people are our strongest asset, so look forward to inspiring thousands more to make Michigan their home.”

“Michigan is a welcoming, inclusive state with strong career opportunities for workers and resources for cutting-edge, high-tech industries that will define the future,” Whitmer said.

To learn more about Detroit’s aerotropolis and how the area is being promoted for growth, click or tap here.