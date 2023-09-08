Here’s how advanced technology at airports can help reduce delays, cancellations and exorbitant airfare

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Many of us have experienced travel delays and frustrations when flying from here to there – it’s just something we expect to contend with when we travel. However, with relatively new technology, strides are being made that may not just improve safety but, in turn, the chance to positively impact the flight experience for travelers.

Detroit Region Aerotropolis has partnered with Ann Arbor-based Cybernet with a vision to do this by revolutionizing airport operations through autonomous material handling that will be implemented into cargo tugs, commercial forklifts and material handlers.

Incidents with rippling effects

While travelers might not typically be aware of what happens behind the scenes at an airport, there is so much that happens that can greatly impact how their travels plans will go.

There have been many situations that have affected travelers. For example, in late August, a United Airlines Boeing 737-924 aircraft was hit by an American Airlines while parked at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

And in an incident in early September at Vancouver International Airport, an Airbus A319 made contact with a Q400 aircraft as it pushed back from the gate.

These are just two incidents within a short time span, but they’re certainly not the only.

Implementing technology for safety and efficiency

The International Air Transport Association recently called for a transition to enhance ground support equipment to improve safety and contain the cost of ground damage. The IATA claims anti-collision equipment will reduce damage repair costs for airlines and improve safety and sustainability. It will improve vehicle and increase docking accuracy, all of which will minimize the risk of personnel injuries and aircraft damage. Together, these things can positively impact flight prices and flight delays and cancellations.

“As airports grapple with the repercussions of frequent collisions, the imperative for improved safety measures becomes ever more pressing,” said Charles J. Cohen, Cybernet’s chief technology officer. “Cybernet’s mission is to bridge this critical gap by introducing state-of-the-art automation technology and cutting-edge safety systems with the integration of our autonomous material handling technology (AMHT).”

Cohen said by integrating autonomous solutions into the daily operations of ground support equipment (GSE), forklifts, and other machinery used in airports, airports will operate at peak utilization while prioritizing the safety of personnel, cargo and aircraft.

Detroit Region Aerotropolis has partnered with Cybernet to revolutionize airport operations through autonomous material handling. (Detroit Region Aerotropolis)

“The core of the AMHT kit is a safety subsystem that continually monitors system operation to determine whether or not the system can operate safely and if components are performing as expected,” Cohen said. “One primary component of this safety subsystem is the Situation Aware Safety System (SASS) that tracks objects around the vehicle and identifies any potential safety issue related to the movement of the objects and the projected movement of the vehicle.”

Cohen said SASS was originally developed in recognition that vehicles are frequently operating near people, other vehicles and products. He said it can command rapid stopping or potentially other behaviors in the face of an unsafe situation, and it is able to differentiate between transient objects in the environment and permanent objects.

How behind-the-scenes changes translates to travelers

As AMHT is incorporated into daily operations, it will initially create better safety with ground service equipment (GSE), as a person will not be able to collide with an aircraft, maneuver under a wing or enter restricted areas. Cohen said together, Cybernet and Detroit Region Aerotropolis officials envision one person managing a fleet of six to 10 tugs or other GSE.

“You never want to be without human supervision, but now you expand the capabilities of one person to manage more cargo safely and efficiently,” Cohen said.

Christopher Girdwood, CEO of Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Coalition, said that, while the outcome of the changes has even worldwide implications, it cannot be underscored how Michigan’s rich automotive history and commitment to autonomous vehicles will help shape the future of airport safety.

“Our collaboration showcases our commitment to driving growth and safety in the aviation industry, and I am thrilled to witness the convergence of innovation and economic development in this groundbreaking demonstration,” Girdwood said. “This event exemplifies our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance airport operations and create a safer, more efficient future. We are proud to be at the forefront of regional progress, unlocking the potential of the Detroit region and paving the way for transformative advancements here and all over the nation.”

According to Detroit Region Aerotropolis, autonomous vehicles reduce human error, which is the leading cause of accidents in aviation. Advanced sensors systems equipped on autonomous obstacles and vehicles in the path can be detected for collision avoidance. Because autonomous vehicles follow predefined algorithms and protocols, there are more consistent and predictable operations.

What does this all mean to Michiganders and travelers everywhere?

“Fewer collisions mean fewer flight delays and cancellations,” Cohen said. “Also, if insurance rates are reduced because of safety and autonomy features, that would result in lower airfares.”