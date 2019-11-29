FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Boise State has a date in the Mountain West championship game looming but first it visits Colorado State in Friday's regular-season finale. The No. 19 Broncos clinched a spot in the Dec. 7 title game against Hawaii with Saturday's convincing 56-21 triumph over Utah State.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: Boise State -13.5

Boise State has an achievement it can attain as the program has never gone unbeaten in conference play in its nine seasons in the Mountain West. "To have a chance to go undefeated in conference play for the first time in Mountain West history for Boise State, to me, that's a challenge in itself," Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said during a press conference. "When you get a chance to talk about doing something for the first time, if that doesn't fire you up as a competitor, something is wrong with you." The elements could come into play Friday as more than a foot of snow hit the ground in the Fort Collins area Tuesday with the possibility of more during the game. Colorado State fifth-year coach Mike Bobo's job is on line - the Rams are 7-16 over the past two seasons - and he may need an upset win to remain employed.

ABOUT BOISE STATE (10-1, 7-0 Mountain West)

Third-string quarterback Jaylon Henderson has thrown three touchdowns in each of the past two games in his first two starts and Harsin declined to reveal whether the fifth-year senior will start against the Rams of if freshman Hank Bachmeier (shoulder) or sophomore Chase Cord (hand) are healthy. “No season-ending injuries. You can try and keep asking,” Harsin said. “... Guys are all available to play. That’s where we are. One quarterback plays at a time, that’s the reality of it.” Junior returner Avery Williams took a punt back 74 yards for a score against Utah State for his second this season and fourth of his career.

ABOUT COLORADO STATE (4-7, 3-4)

The Rams didn’t seem to possess much fight in losing 17-7 to heated rival Wyoming on Saturday but standout junior receiver Warren Jackson (69 receptions, 1,035 yards) promises his team will be up to the task of giving Boise State a battle. “We’re not going to quit. We’re going to give it everything we’ve got until the clock hits 0:00,” Jackson told reporters. “Last year, we would just get blown out, no hope. Just little mistakes and tiny errors are just hurting us.” Senior safety Jamal Hicks has racked up a team-leading 102 tackles and has 253 in his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Boise State has won all eight meetings versus Colorado State.

2. Rams junior QB Patrick O'Brien (2,514 yards) has four 300-yard outings, including two of more than 400.

3. Broncos freshman RB George Holani rushed for a career-best 178 yards against Utah State.

PREDICTION: Boise State 48, Colorado State 16