Eastern Michigan football vs. Kent State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
Eagles battle Golden Flashes
YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are battling the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
TV: ESPN+ at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Eagles are 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Golden Flashes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in November.
- COLD: Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Eagles last 6 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Golden Flashes last 5 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games as a home favorite.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games following a straight up win.
- HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games on fieldturf.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.