YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are battling the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

TV: ESPN+ at noon Saturday

HOT: Eagles are 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.

HOT: Golden Flashes are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.

HOT: Golden Flashes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in November.

COLD: Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.

COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.