YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Eastern Michigan Eagles are battling the Kent State Golden Flashes at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

TV: ESPN+ at noon Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Eagles are 11-0 ATS in their last 11 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Golden Flashes are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
  • HOT: Golden Flashes are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games in November.
  • COLD: Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Golden Flashes are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Over is 5-0-1 in Eagles last 6 games as an underdog.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Golden Flashes last 5 games after accumulating more than 280 yards passing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games overall.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games as a home favorite.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games following a straight up win.
  • HOT: Over is 4-0-1 in Eagles last 5 games on fieldturf.