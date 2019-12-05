25ºF

Sports

Florida Atlantic football vs. UAB in Conference USA championship: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Owls battle Blazers

Gracenote Sports

Chris Robison #2 of the Florida Atlantic Owls warms up prior to the game against the UCF Knights at FAU Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the UAB Blazers in the Conference USA championship game at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
  • HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Blazers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.
  • COLD: Owls are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD: Blazers are 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games as a road underdog of 10.5 or greater.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Owls last 7 games in December.
  • HOT: Under is 7-0 in Blazers last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT: Over is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
  • HOT: Under is 5-0 in Owls last 5 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0-1 in Blazers last 5 road games.
  • HOT: Under is 4-0 in Blazers last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.

