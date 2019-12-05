Florida Atlantic football vs. UAB in Conference USA championship: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic Owls are battling the UAB Blazers in the Conference USA championship game at FAU Football Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida.

TV: CBS Sports Network at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

HOT: Owls are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.

HOT: Blazers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.

HOT: Blazers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games after accumulating less than 170 yards passing in their previous game.

COLD: Owls are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a home underdog.

COLD: Owls are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.