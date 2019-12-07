Central Michigan football vs. Miami (OH) in MAC championship: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
DETROIT – The Central Michigan Chippewas are battling the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the MAC championship game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
TV: ESPN2 at noon Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Chippewas are 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games after scoring more than 40 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Chippewas are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite.
- HOT: Chippewas are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- COLD: Chippewas are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Redhawks are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games after allowing less than 275 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Chippewas last 5 games after accumulating more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Redhawks last 5 games in December.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Chippewas last 4 games as an underdog.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Redhawks last 4 games following a straight up loss.
- HOT: Over is 6-1 in Chippewas last 7 games overall.
