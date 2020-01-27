34ºF

2004 Pistons championship team reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Kobe Bryant, Pistons, NBA, Detroit, Basketball
AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 13: Ben Wallace #3 of the Detroit Pistons and Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for position in the first half of game four of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 13, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit Pistons 2004 championship team are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. Tributes from around the globe have been pouring onto social media since then.

The 2004 Pistons team beat Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win the franchise’s third NBA title. Members of the team have been paying tribute to Kobe on social media:

Chauncey Billups:

"I’m crushed....The tragic news today on Kobe and his daughter Gigi got me deep in my feelings. Kobe was the hardest working dude I ever competed against. Paid the price for greatness everyday.”

Ben Wallace:

“Shocked, speechless, completely unbelievable... #mambamentality -He wanted to be the greatest player to ever played game. Not only did he achieve a level of greatness he took greatness as a basketball player to a new level.”

View this post on Instagram

Shocked, speechless, completely unbelievable... #mambamentality -He wanted to be the greatest player to ever played game. Not only did he achieve a level of greatness he took greatness as a basketball player to a new level. He left it all on the stage with every performance. You will be remembered forever and you will be truly missed but never forgotten #mamba.prayers are with the Bryant family and thanks for being so unselfish in sharing such a amazing athlete who made the transition off the court to prove to world what many athletes struggle with in letting the world know basketball 🏀 is what I did not who I am. #gianna gone to soon.. lay down,lay down,lay down rest my brother your work here is done and the impact you made on everybody life will last them a lifetime...#8#24#brotherhood#family #champion

A post shared by Ben Wallace (@fear_da_fro) on

Richard Hamilton:

View this post on Instagram

Speechless 😢😢😢😢..

A post shared by Richard Hamilton (@ripcity3232) on

