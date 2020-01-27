2004 Pistons championship team reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant

DETROIT – Members of the Detroit Pistons 2004 championship team are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, 41, died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. Tributes from around the globe have been pouring onto social media since then.

The 2004 Pistons team beat Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win the franchise’s third NBA title. Members of the team have been paying tribute to Kobe on social media:

Chauncey Billups:

"I’m crushed....The tragic news today on Kobe and his daughter Gigi got me deep in my feelings. Kobe was the hardest working dude I ever competed against. Paid the price for greatness everyday.”

Ben Wallace:

“Shocked, speechless, completely unbelievable... #mambamentality -He wanted to be the greatest player to ever played game. Not only did he achieve a level of greatness he took greatness as a basketball player to a new level.”

Richard Hamilton: