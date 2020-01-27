2004 Pistons championship team reacts to tragic death of Kobe Bryant
DETROIT – Members of the Detroit Pistons 2004 championship team are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.
Bryant, 41, died in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others. Tributes from around the globe have been pouring onto social media since then.
The 2004 Pistons team beat Kobe Bryant and the Lakers to win the franchise’s third NBA title. Members of the team have been paying tribute to Kobe on social media:
Chauncey Billups:
"I’m crushed....The tragic news today on Kobe and his daughter Gigi got me deep in my feelings. Kobe was the hardest working dude I ever competed against. Paid the price for greatness everyday.”
View this post on Instagram
I’m crushed....The tragic news today on Kobe and his daughter Gigi got me deep in my feelings. Kobe was the hardest working dude I ever competed against. Paid the price for greatness everyday. Most of us skipped days, he didn’t. THANK YOU Kobe. You pushed me to be better every time we locked in. My first born @cydney.renee went against me because we were playing against YOU. There will never be another Kobe in my humble opinion. Rest easy Kob and GiGi. 💔🙏🏾😢
Ben Wallace:
“Shocked, speechless, completely unbelievable... #mambamentality -He wanted to be the greatest player to ever played game. Not only did he achieve a level of greatness he took greatness as a basketball player to a new level.”
View this post on Instagram
Shocked, speechless, completely unbelievable... #mambamentality -He wanted to be the greatest player to ever played game. Not only did he achieve a level of greatness he took greatness as a basketball player to a new level. He left it all on the stage with every performance. You will be remembered forever and you will be truly missed but never forgotten #mamba.prayers are with the Bryant family and thanks for being so unselfish in sharing such a amazing athlete who made the transition off the court to prove to world what many athletes struggle with in letting the world know basketball 🏀 is what I did not who I am. #gianna gone to soon.. lay down,lay down,lay down rest my brother your work here is done and the impact you made on everybody life will last them a lifetime...#8#24#brotherhood#family #champion
Richard Hamilton:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.