Andre Drummond slams Pistons for handling of trade to Cleveland

DETROIT – Andre Drummond was not thrilled with how the Pistons handled his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.

Drummond, who had spent eight seasons in Detroit, was reportedly traded to Cleveland before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Drummond, 26, was drafted by the Pistons in 2012. He played 591 in Detroit, averaging 14.4 points and 14 rebounds per game in his career. This season, he was averaging 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

After news of the trade broke, Drummond took to Twitter to slam the team for not telling him before trading him.

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit... — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Cont... you will always have a special place in my heart! But on to the next @cavs hope your ready! Let’s finish the year off the right way 🦋 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

Woj also reports the Pistons will waive guard Tim Frazier to complete the trade.