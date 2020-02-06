27ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

27ºF

Sports

Andre Drummond slams Pistons for handling of trade to Cleveland

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Andre Drummond, Pistons, NBA, Basketball, NBA Trade Deadline, Sports, Cleveland
APRIL 24: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons tries to make a move around Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
APRIL 24: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons tries to make a move around Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Getty Images)

DETROIT – Andre Drummond was not thrilled with how the Pistons handled his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon.

Drummond, who had spent eight seasons in Detroit, was reportedly traded to Cleveland before the trade deadline on Thursday.

Drummond, 26, was drafted by the Pistons in 2012. He played 591 in Detroit, averaging 14.4 points and 14 rebounds per game in his career. This season, he was averaging 17.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game.

After news of the trade broke, Drummond took to Twitter to slam the team for not telling him before trading him.

Woj also reports the Pistons will waive guard Tim Frazier to complete the trade.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: