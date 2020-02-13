Sources: Lions in trade talks to deal Matthew Stafford

Sources close to Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have confirmed to Local 4′s Bernie Smilovitz that trade talks concerning the quarterback have been underway for a couple of weeks.

Stafford’s wife Kelly posted on her Instagram account saying if her husband were to be traded, one destination she would be interested in California.

Posted on Kelly Stafford's Instagram account (WDIV)

The LA Chargers did say goodbye to QB Philip Rivers last week ...

Stafford has played 11 seasons with the Lions, starting in 2009. He was the first overall pick in the NFL draft the same year.

He has led the Honolulu Blue to 69 wins, 3 playoff births and holds numerous NFL and franchise records including being the fastest to player to reach 40,000 passing yards.