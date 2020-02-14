Sources confirm Lions have had Matthew Stafford trade talks

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions have denied Local 4′s report that they’ve been engaged in trade talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford for the past few weeks.

We stand by our story and by our sources. We find tremendous validity in what we are reporting because of what Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram. Before our report was made, she posted that if Detroit was done with her husband, then they would like to go to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers need a quarterback after Philip Rivers left.

The fact that Kelly posted that before our report tells us things were going behind the scenes, and our sources later confirmed it.

Again, we are only reporting trade talks for Stafford and those talks have definitely taken place.