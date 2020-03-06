Legal sports betting in Michigan to go live just in time for March Madness

DETROIT – Beginning Wednesday, Michiganders can legally place bets on sporting events.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board made the announcement Friday that sports fans will be able to bet on March Madness games when the legal betting goes live.

Casinos are ready for that moment.

MGM Grand in Detroit spent $7 million on a sports lounge and sports book. It will have seven walk-up windows and 15 kiosks.

Greektown Casino sports book will be on the third level with kiosks, televisions, a bar and food.

Motor City Casino didn’t respond to a comment request about what it has ready for sports betting, but it has met the requirements to begin onsite betting Wednesday.