Report: Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Wood tested positive for the virus, but has not shown symptoms and is “doing well.”

Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Wood had 30 and 11 rebounds against Rudy Gobert on Saturday night before a career-high 32 on Wednesday.



Sources say Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 15, 2020

Wood played against Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert last week, the first NBA player to test positive for the virus. The NBA suspended the season after Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Pistons released a statement, confirming a positive test on the team, but did not identify the player:

“A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

Wood, 24, is in his first season with the Pistons. In his last game, against Philadelphia, he scored a career high 32 points.

Wood would be the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

Michigan has seen a steady increase in coronavirus cases in the last week, hitting 25 cases as of Friday night.

Story is developing.