25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan, results from 26 tests still pending

DETROIT – There are currently a total of 25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan. This is just the beginning of the outbreak in Michigan with the number of coronavirus cases expected to increase statewide.

Officials say the results from 26 cases in Michigan are still pending and 205 people have tested negative.

From schools, churches, work and families the pandemic is impacting nearly all aspects of everyday life.

This weekend events across Metro Detroit were canceled from the Detroit Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to sporting events and concerts. No one is taking any chances.

As more cases continue to be reported Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has put new restrictions in place on facilities including hospitals and nursing homes.

Beginning 9 a.m. Saturday entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities and juvenile justice facilitates will be closed to anyone who is not there to provide medical care or care for daily living like bathing and eating.

The Archdiocese of Detroit also announced the suspension of publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns.

Starting Monday schools statewide will be closed for about a month. Businesses across Michigan and the country are asking people to work from home.

Just Saturday Whitmer put a temporary ban on large gatherings of over 250 people.

Shelves in stores locally and nationally are empty of supplies. Even if you do have sufficient supplies at home remember to keep an eye on the weeks ahead.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge says it’s important to use items that are in short supply wisely.

If you had plans this weekend make sure you double check on whether or not they have been canceled.

Amidst the growing crisis, the White House and democratic congressional leaders say they have reached a deal to help Americans hurt by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate could vote on the bill next week.